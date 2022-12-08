Gloucester Cathedral heating broken until after Christmas
The heating at a cathedral has broken down and will not be fixed until after Christmas.
Visitors to Gloucester Cathedral have been advised to wrap up warm and bring a blanket if seated for a long time.
A team spokesperson said they would be able to provide a limited number of blankets to visitors who needed them.
No date has been given for the repair, but a community update said staff were "working hard to ensure the heating is repaired as soon as possible".
The spokesperson noted the timing was unfortunate "because it coincides with the weather changing".
"We are sorry for the discomfort these cold temperatures may cause," they added.
People who have booked one of the Cathedral Carol Services who no longer wish to attend are asked to notify the cathedral in advance, in order that their space can be made available to others.