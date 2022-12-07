Tributes paid to 'amazing' London teacher killed in Cotswolds crash
- Published
Relatives of a teacher killed in a four-vehicle crash have paid tribute to her as "the sunshine of our family".
Moyra Whelan, 35, died in hospital following the collision on the afternoon of 2 December on the B4425 at Riversmeet North near Aldsworth in Gloucestershire.
Ms Whelan, from London, had been on her way to a wedding at the time.
Her family described her as a "straight talking, fun-loving friend to many".
They said: "We are all mourning the passing of our beloved daughter and sister Moyra Whelan.
"She was the second youngest of seven siblings and lived in east London.
"Moyra was 35-years-old and the head of history at Woodbridge High School in Woodford, London. Moyra loved her job and the children loved her back.
"She was an inspirational teacher, a straight talking, fun loving friend to many and the sunshine of our family.
"She enjoyed life to the full and was on her way to a wedding of one of her school friends when tragedy struck."
'Amazing teacher'
Steven Hogan, headteacher of Woodbridge High School, said: "This is the most terrible and tragic loss to our school.
"Ms Whelan was an amazing history teacher and head of department. Her classroom was a superb place to be, buzzing with energy.
"So many students have benefited from her wisdom, knowledge and expertise."
Ms Whelan was the second person to die in the collision.
One man was declared dead at the scene and 10 others sustained serious injuries.
An 18-year-old woman from Chipping Norton who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has since been released on police bail.