Gloucester man, 77, on trial for sexual abuse of 92-year-old woman
A 77-year-old man is on trial for sexually abusing an elderly woman with dementia while working as her gardener.
Eric Barton is accused of engaging the woman in sexual activity knowing she was unable to consent due to her advancing Alzheimer's disease.
Barton had known the woman for about 10 years and knew of her mental state, Gloucester Crown Court heard on Monday.
His alleged offending was uncovered when the woman's daughter installed hidden cameras in the property.
Barton, of Hill View Road, Hucclecote, Gloucester, denies six charges of engaging in sexual activity with a woman with a mental disorder impeding free choice between 1 February 2022 and 5 March 2022.
He further denies the same charge on 5 March 2022.
The jury heard the defendant had a key to the woman's home in order to access the garden and do odd jobs around the house.
'Alzheimer's dementia'
Prosecutor James Haskell said Barton had known the woman for about 10 years and that he would have known that her Alzheimer's dementia had been getting worse.
Mr Haskell said: "The woman's carers first noticed that something was up when they saw that her bed, which they had made up earlier in the day, had become messed up.
"The woman was said to sleep downstairs during the daytime."
On another occasion a carer had noticed Barton looking "flustered" and adjusting his clothing, Mr Haskell said.
'Worst nightmare'
The carers informed the woman's daughter of their concerns and she installed a number of hidden cameras in the kitchen and the bedroom.
"The daughter's worst nightmare came true as she saw Barton inside her mother's bedroom engaging in sexual activity with the 92-year-old woman," Mr Haskell said.
In his police interview Barton claimed the activity had started in early February of this year when he had given the woman a hug and she told him she liked it, the jury heard.
He said that over the following weeks, the touching had evolved into sexual activity.
The court heard that a specialist consultant in dementia had examined the woman and concluded that she did not have the capacity to give consent to sexual activity.
The specialist also found she would not have been able to refuse any sexual advances.
Lloyd Jenkins, defending Barton, told the jury: "Barton could not reasonably have known that the woman was unable to refuse consent for sexual activity."
The trial, sitting in Cirencester, continues.
