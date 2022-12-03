Gloucestershire: Second person dies after four-vehicle crash
- Published
A second person has died following a four-vehicle collision on Friday.
Police were called to the B4425 at Riversmeet North, in Gloucestershire, shortly after 12:45 GMT.
One man was declared dead at the scene, while 11 other people sustained serious injuries.
A woman in her 30s from London was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment but died overnight. Her next of kin has been informed.
Gloucestershire Police said some of the other people hospitalised had since been discharged.
The crash involved a grey Mini Cooper, a black Audi A3, a grey Polestar 2 and a black Seat Leon.
An 18-year-old woman from Chipping Norton who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has since been released on police bail.
Anyone with any information about the crash or with dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.
Investigators are also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the vehicles before the collision.
