Leckhampton: £35m carbon neutral high school opens in Cheltenham
- Published
A £35m carbon neutral high school has opened its doors to pupils.
The Lord Lieutenant of Gloucestershire Edward Gillespie OBE opened The High School Leckhampton in Cheltenham.
The school will create its own green energy using solar panels which will cut its carbon emissions.
The county council first put forward the plans in 2017 saying the school was needed to meet demand for places, due to a rising number of school-age children in the area.
At the opening ceremony, guests arrived in the 400-seat auditorium to the sound of Year 8 pupil Finley playing the grand piano.
They were taken on a tour of the new school, including six science labs, ten ICT suites, a music suite, and drama studio.
'Positive change'
Sports facilities include a full-size floodlit artificial pitch, grass playing fields, a sports hall, fitness suite and six outdoor tennis tables.
Mr Gillespie unveiled a plaque to officiate the opening and thanked those who helped to create the school.
He said: "The High School Leckhampton opened its doors right at the start of a new era and this is an opportunity for the pupils, teachers, governors, and the community to be part of something special right from the beginning."
A vote of thanks was given to Mr Gillespie by Year 8 pupils Holly and Harry, who said: "The opening of our new school marks an important change for Cheltenham and we are confident it is a very positive change indeed."
Head teacher Mrs Helen Wood said: "Good teaching and good facilities are crucial in creating a great school; one that achieves excellent outcomes for every child."
