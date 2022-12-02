Four vehicles in serious crash in the Cotswolds
Four vehicles have been involved in a serious collision that has closed a road.
Emergency services were called to the incident on the B4425 Cirencester to Burford road, near to Aldsworth, in the Cotswolds, shortly after 12:45 GMT.
The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours while emergency services remain at the scene, a police spokesperson said.
Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.
