Rugby stars adorn Christmas cards for ex-team mate Ed Slater
Rugby players are featuring on an advent calendar and Christmas cards to raise money for a former team mate diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.
Players from Gloucester Rugby and Gloucester Hartpury have joined Ed Slater to star in the advent calendar.
The calendar is displayed on the BiGDUG office building in Gloucester and comes with matching festive cards.
Money raised from the sale of the cards will go to the 4ED campaign, in support of Mr Slater and his family.
Mr Slater joined Gloucester Rugby from Leicester Tigers in 2017 and remained at the club until he was forced to retire, following his diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease earlier this year.
He said: "I don't think too far into the future and I take each day as it comes.
"I find that's a peaceful place for me and keeps me in the best spirits as I can be."
The office advent calendar features the images of 23 rugby players, some of whom play internationally for England, Wales and Scotland.
All of the players can be seen enjoying different festive activities, with Ed Slater appearing as Father Christmas.
The 24 images have been turned into Christmas cards for the 4ED campaign.
