Gloucestershire hospice team complete 'exhilarating' challenge
Hospice workers have completed a 31-day cold water swim challenge with a final dip at a lido.
Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice staff took their last swim at Sandford Lido in Cheltenham.
The team said they had collectively raised almost £15,000 for the hospice through the challenge.
Hospice nurse Victoria Cox said the "bravery, courage and determination" of her colleagues had been "incredible".
"I didn't take part in the daily dips. The swim today was absolutely freezing," she said.
"I did a practice dip a few days ago, but it was nothing like that.
"I'm so proud of everyone, it's been an amazing month. I'm so proud to be part of the Sue Ryder team," she added.
Carly Baird said the final swim with her colleagues was "cold but exhilarating".
"I've done a dip every day for the month. It's been very cold, but it's been worth it," she said.
"If it was easy we wouldn't have raised as much money as we have. The public have been fantastic in their support.
"Some of us have been doing daily videos to try and break down what we do [to people]. It's been so nice to break that stigma on what a hospice is about," she added.
Ms Baird continued: "Hospices aren't the scary places that people think they are. They're actually full of laughter and joy.
"So it's all for an amazing cause."
Sue Ryder community fundraiser Tamsin Grainger also took part and said the event was "a great way to kick-start the festive season".
"[It brought] a feel good buzz, whilst raising vital funds so that we can be there for families, providing our expert and compassionate care," she said.
