Forest of Dean GP surgeries enter into partnership
- Published
A rural doctors surgery has entered into a partnership with another practice to help secure its future.
Drybrook Surgery in the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire will become a branch surgery of Mitcheldean surgery.
The NHS say Drybrook has been under pressure recently and that this would secure its future.
The changes will take effect on 2 December, and current patients will continue to remain on the surgery's books.
Drybrook Surgery say that patients can be reassured that a "full range of primary care services" would still to be provided.
The surgery added that patients would be able to access services in the same way as they do now and would remain on the practice's patient list, so would not need to take any action.
Both practices say Drybrook will be able to offer high-quality care to patients and meet growing demand thanks to the new arrangement..
GP Lead at Drybrook Surgery, Dr Manu K Agrawal, said that despite the "excellent" work of Drybrook's practice team, the surgery has been experiencing significant pressures and management had been looking at options to secure its future.
"We firmly believe that this is a great opportunity to offer high quality care to our patients well into the future," he added.
GP Partner at Mitcheldean Surgery, Dr Paul Weiss said the expansion will bring other benefits to its patients, including a wider range of skills and expertise, an increased number of services and a greater choice of appointments and clinics.
