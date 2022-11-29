Churchdown roadworks gridlock leave residents 'trapped'
More than 500 people have signed a petition, calling for better coordination on fixing roads.
People in Churchdown near Gloucester said they have had to put up with constant roadworks and closures.
Recent works in Churchdown include bridge repairs over the M5 nearby and the construction of a new cycle path.
Gloucestershire County Council said it tries to "minimise disruptions such as carrying out works overnight when possible."
Petition organiser Liz Skelt handed the petition to the council earlier this month, and said residents felt they were being ignored.
"It feels like Churchdown has been the victim of poor planning and the residents are at the mercy of these highway agencies that do not seem to know what each other are doing," she said.
"The traffic at certain times of the day in Churchdown is already almost gridlocked.
She added: "Residents have had the overwhelming feeling of being trapped in their village."
Councillor Ben Evans said people in the village were not being listened to over this issue.
He said: "The local councillors care and are listening, but when we meet the council cabinet we are just brushed aside."
'Works unavoidable'
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire County Council said they appreciate and understand roadworks are inconvenient and frustrating for road users and local residents.
"We also work closely with the utility companies and National Highways to limit the impact of their work and often push back and ask partners to reschedule their work where it coincides with others.
"The area has required critical safety works on the motorway bridge by National Highways and some emergency installation and repair works by utility companies, whilst we've been undertaking the cycle scheme, which in itself has defined delivery times to meet central government funding requirements.
"Unfortunately, the tandem works in Churchdown are unavoidable and while we apologise for the inconvenience, there wasn't another way to complete these works this time."
