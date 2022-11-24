Six released on bail over reports of gun fire in Gloucester
Six people arrested after reports a gun was fired from inside a moving car have been released on police bail.
Officers were called to the Highnam area of Gloucester at about 10:00 GMT on Tuesday.
There were reports the occupants of two cars had made threats towards each other and a firearm had been discharged.
Several road closures were put in place by the A40 Over Roundabout and there were no reported injuries.
A man and a woman from Gloucester, two men from Watford, a man from Harrow and a 16-year-old boy of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
It was reported the cars were being driven in an erratic manner and had collided with two other moving vehicles.
Gloucestershire Police has renewed an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
It would like to speak to anybody who was driving between the A40 Highnam roundabout and Longford roundabout via Over between 09:45 and 10:15.
Anyone with information is asked to submit it online through the constabulary website or to give information anonymously to Crimestoppers.
