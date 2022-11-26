Gloucester Rugby Club say venue will boost local economy
A rugby club say their planned multi-use venue will secure hundreds of jobs and help the club to thrive.
Gloucester Rugby Club were recently granted a new premises licence for the training centre, according to Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The proposals were opposed by several residents who are concerned about noise from the venue which could be used for concerts and conferences.
The club says there will be less impact than current events at Kingsholm.
Community Benefit
"At Gloucester Rugby we have always taken our responsibilities as part of the community very seriously," a spokesperson said.
"By bringing our training centre into the heart of the city alongside Kingsholm Stadium we have further strengthened our long-standing ties to the city."
They plan to put on a range of events at the training centre in St Catherine Street which the whole community can enjoy and benefit from.
"We have no record of ever receiving a complaint from our neighbours about noise or nuisance when we have run these events, not least because we have always been very conscious of any potential impact and planned accordingly," the spokesperson added.
"We have already carried out a full consultation process, but if the seven people who objected to the proposal, or anyone else, have any additional comments or questions we would love to hear from them. It's important to us that we are good neighbours."
