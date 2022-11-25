Forest of Dean and Wyre Forest to be joined up by green corridor
Two of England's largest woodlands will be connected by a new project.
The Forest of Dean and the Wyre Forest will be joined by a 60 mile (96km) corridor of hedgerows and woodland.
The 'Severn Treescapes' project will be carried out by Wildlife Trusts in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
When complete, it will form "a wooded landscape at a scale never seen in the region before," the Trusts say.
There are hopes that enough trees can be planted to reverse a trend that has seen a reduction in tree coverage in the space between the two forests.
The majority of the land there is used for farming, so the scheme will have to work with local landowners if it is to succeed.
It will be a legacy project of the Queen's Green Canopy, which marked the Platinum Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Dr Juliet Hynes, Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust's head of ecological evidence, said: "It will provide a fantastic opportunity for local communities, landowners and farmers to build a closer relationship with trees.
"Trees and hedgerows can help to tackle the impacts of climate change - providing livestock with shade in the summer, fruit and nuts for birds and small mammals in the winter and increased water infiltration.
"What's more, the wellbeing benefits of being in nature and around trees are well-known and vital to our health and happiness," she added.