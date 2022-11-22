Six arrested in Gloucester after gun fired from inside car
Six people have been arrested after reports a gun was fired from inside a moving car.
Armed officers arrived at Highnam at about 10:00 GMT.
They were called to reports the occupants of two cars had made threats towards each other and a gun had been fired from inside one of the vehicles.
Several road closures were put in place by the A40 Over Roundabout. Two vehicles have been seized and there were no reported injuries.
It was also reported the cars were being driven in an erratic manner and had collided with two other vehicles in the area.
A 53-year-old woman from Gloucester and a 51-year-old man from Gloucester, a 44 year-old man from Watford and a 41-year-old man from Watford, a 21-year-old man from Harrow and a 16-year-old boy of no fixed address were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
They all remain in police custody.
Police said the investigating officers were in the early stages of an investigation and it is suspected those involved were known to each other.
The road closures that were put in place have since been lifted.
