A435 Charlton Hill landslip repairs to last seven months
- Published
Part of a key route in the Cotswolds is set to undergo £3.5m of landslip repairs over seven months in 2023.
Charlton Hill in Cheltenham between Charlton Kings and the Seven Springs roundabout has seen four separate landslips over recently.
Gloucestershire County Council says the road will be closed after Cheltenham Festival from March 2023 to October 2023 so it can be made safe.
The authority has apologised for the disruption the work will cause.
The road will be closed to everyone, including pedestrians and cyclists, whilst the drainage system is improved and the road is resurfaced.
The closure could coincide with work on the newly-approved A417 missing link development, which is also set to start in 2023.
"It is essential this work is carried out to make the route safe for all road users and it will bring improvement to a section of road that we know has been a concern to the public for some time," he said.
"It will also help support future growth in the county as it is a key transport route."
The council added it was not possible to fix the entire length of the road due to funding constraints, but said it will finish off the repairs when more funding is available.
It is hoped a contractor will be found over winter 2022 and a public drop-in event will be held before work begins in March 2023.