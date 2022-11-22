Air Balloon Roundabout: Man dies in three vehicle crash
A man in his 40s has died following a three-vehicle crash at a well-known accident blackspot.
It happened on the A417 near the Air Balloon roundabout in Gloucestershire just before 16:30 GMT on Monday.
The driver of a red SEAT was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two occupants of a black BMW, both in their 60s, were taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the third vehicle, a VW Transporter, was uninjured.
Gloucestershire Constabulary is investigating and wants to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or saw any of the vehicles involved beforehand.
The force is particularly keen to see any relevant dashcam footage from drivers who were in the area at the time.
