Man hit by car in Churchdown
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in a village in Gloucestershire.
The pedestrian, aged in his 50s, was injured in a collision with a Citroen C4 car on Station Road in Churchdown, shortly before 17:30 GMT on Monday.
He was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment and the road was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.
Witnesses with information should contact Gloucestershire Police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.