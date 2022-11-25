Police acting as substitute ambulance service, bosses say
Senior police figures say officers are being taken away from investigating crime because they are often being used as a "substitute ambulance service".
Gloucestershire Police said a lot of its time was spent queueing up to hand people over to medical staff in A&E.
It said officers were propping up "floundering" services at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital (GRH).
Det Supt Steve Bean said the situation had become "normalised". An NHS chief executive said she would look into it.
A joint meeting of Gloucester City Council's health overview and adult social care committee and the communities scrutiny committee heard that police officers felt they were being treated like a "safety net" for the health service, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Police work is neglected'
Mr Bean, who is head of public protection for Gloucestershire Constabulary, said: "It's only natural if other services are floundering a bit, we act as a bit of a safety net and we've got absolutely no problem in doing that for a short-term interim measure.
"But certainly that safety net is not something that should be relied on. And it certainly can't be guaranteed."
He added: "If our officers are tied-up dealing with that kind of thing, what is it that they are not doing? Investigating crime is what they are not doing."
Ch Insp Sarah Simmons said officers were forced to wait with people in A&E before they could be handed into the care of medical staff.
"While they are at the hospital supporting, or handing over, or conveying or taking over a patient who has been left, they are not then dealing with a victim of domestic violence, or going to a serious public disorder," she said.
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Deborah Lee said she was happy to look into the issue and explore what could be done to find a solution.
She said the work needed to be driven by "data".
"The reason we've made such progress on ambulances is because we are not managing by anecdote," she said.
"We understand the data, by numbers to the minute. So if we could work with you to understand the data, the scale of the problem, then I will commit to look at how we can do something that reflects common sense without skewing priorities in the department."
Speaking after the meeting, committee chairman Andrew Gravells, Conservative councillor for Abbey ward, said: "Police vehicles, like ambulances, should be out on the roads not stuck in queues at the hospital while they wait for the person they've transported there to be admitted."
