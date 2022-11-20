Gloucestershire midwives call for change in maternity services
- Published
Thousands of people joined vigils across the country to highlight problems in maternity services.
Midwives and parents joined marches in Stroud and Gloucester, to protest against a "staffing and safety crisis".
A recent survey carried out by the the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) shows more than half of staff are considering leaving the profession.
One Gloucester midwife said safer staffing to provide the best quality care was needed.
"We need urgent change to ensure the right quality of care for the people of this country," Sharon Newman said.
Dozens of March with Midwives vigils have been held nationwide to highlight issues with staffing and working conditions.
Midwife Maria attended the march in Gloucester.
"Maternity services are not going to improve unless we get the correct staff levels of staff, as well as the right investment and incentives for students to come into our profession," she said.
In the survey carried out by the RCM, it found 57% of midwives planned to leave the NHS in the next year.
"Midwives are being driven out of the NHS by understaffing and fears they can't deliver safe care to women in the current system," the RCM said.
The survey also found the highest level of dissatisfaction was among midwives who had worked for the NHS for five years or less.
Midwife Paige, from Gloucester, said: "At the moment, we are providing the best care we can, to the best level we can.
"But it could always be better - we want people to have the very best care possible."
A spokesperson for The Department of Health and Social Care, said: "We value the hard work of midwives and are committed to supporting them.
"We are investing 127 million pounds into NHS maternity services to boost the workforce and improve neo-natal care."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk