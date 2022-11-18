Hundreds of homes to be built near Stroud
Developers have been given the go ahead for 216 homes to be built near Stroud.
Vistry Homes Ltd was granted permission by Stroud District Council to build on land west of Stonehouse in Westend.
Plans were approved after they were changed to satisfy concerns from the community and council officers.
The scheme is part of outline planning permission which includes consent for up to 1,350 homes, 23 acres of employment land and other facilities including a primary school.
Councillor Lorraine Patrick told a planning committee hearing on Tuesday how refreshing it was to see a developer engage with the community.
The estate will include 103 three-bed houses, 60 four-bed houses, 44 two-bed houses, six two-bed flats and three one-bed flats.
Developers say 56 of these homes will be affordable, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Vistry Homes told councillors they had revised their layout to address concerns raised by planning officers and Eastington Parish Council.
These included the relocation of the proposed apartment building and changes to its external detailing.
The changes also include more homes along the southern frontage of the site onto Great Oldbury Way.
Additional reporting by Ollie Pritchard-Jones