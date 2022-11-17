Stroud: Family pay tribute to 'funny and kind' woman found dead
The family of a 40-year-old found dead in her flat have paid tribute to the "beautiful, funny and kind" woman.
Emma Potter's body was discovered at her home in Chapel Street in Stroud on 4 November.
Joe Rankin, 33, of Langtoft Road, Stroud, was charged with her murder on Monday.
The woman's family said in tribute: "We mourn the death of our daughter, Emma, who joined our family as a beautiful five-month-old baby.
"She enjoyed all kinds of music and loved to sing. Her heroine was Whitney Houston. She longed to be like her.
"All her life, Emma tried to be kind to anyone who befriended her.
"Life wasn't always easy, but she was trying to find ways to improve herself. We will never know whether she would have succeeded.
"Who would have thought that beautiful, funny, dark-eyed baby would have had such a tragic end?"
Trial date set
Ms Potter's death was initially treated as unexplained, but the results of a post-mortem examination led to a murder investigation being opened by Gloucestershire Police.
Mr Rankin's trial date was set for 9 May 2023 at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday. His next court appearance was set for 19 December.
Police still want to hear from anyone who has any information which could help the investigation, particularly anyone who knew Ms Potter.