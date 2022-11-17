Young people in Gloucester struggle to pay living costs

Callumn Hardman, a supervisor at non-profit community café The Cavern, in Gloucester, rents a one-bedroom flat in the city centre with his partner, which costs £700 a month. The 22-year-old uses apps like Monzo to try and budget but still lives "pay cheque to pay cheque"."The bills all come out at the start of the month and most of it is gone within the first few days," he explained."Everything is a scrupulous process of 'how can we make this the cheapest that we can?' and 'how am I going to be able to put things away for a rainy day?'.