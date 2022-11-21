Sue Ryder Leckhampton staff take on daily cold-water dip for hospice
- Published
Hospice workers are taking a daily dip in cold water every day for a month to raise funds for people affected by cancer.
Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice staff started the challenge at the beginning of November.
It will culminate in a charity swim at Sandford Parks Lido in Cheltenham on 1 December when they will be joined by other fundraisers in the community.
To date they have raised £4,215 in their November Daily Dip challenge.
Nurse Stuart Golledge encouraged people in the area to sign-up and said they could be creative with how they wanted to take on the challenge.
"Come rain or shine, wind or snow and frosts - which I am hoping there will be plenty of - I will be doing a dip-a-day in cold water to raise funds for those needing our care.
"I would love others to join us.
"You don't have to swim in a cold water lake, it could be a dip in a paddling pool, cold shower or even a wheelie bin," he added.
Nurse Carly Baird is also taking part in the challenge and said she was proud to work at the hospice, which provides end-of-life care and bereavement support.
"I know sometimes the thought of a hospice conjures up scary images for lots of people, but nothing could be further from the truth.
"Every day there is laughter and we get to see people enjoying the precious moments of their life. It's an honour.
"What is brilliant about this fundraiser is that we are inviting the public to come and join us, so please do get involved for one final dip to raise funds for our truly amazing hospice."
Those who have raised £20 or more throughout November will receive free entry to the event at Sandford Parks Lido and people can also make a £10 donation to take part.
Lido operations manager Gina Drummond asked participants to ensure they were prepared for cold water swimming.
"It's a great opportunity to support a local charity and help them to raise much needed funds for such an important cause, whilst also promoting the health benefits that can be gained from cold water swimming.
"Cold water swimming can be fun and exhilarating, but it's also important that people are fit and well to take part, so we would urge people to read up about cold water swimming on our website before signing up," she added.
Hospice community fundraiser, Tamsin Grainger, will also be braving the cold water on 1 December.
"The Big Dip is a great way to kick-start the festive season with a feel good buzz, whilst raising vital funds so that we can be there for families, providing our expert and compassionate care," she said.
