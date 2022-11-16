Stroud council gives away smart clothes to job seekers
- Published
A council is hoping to boost the chances of jobseekers at interviews, and tackle textile waste, with a new pilot scheme.
Stroud District Council employees have donated second-hand smart clothes to help people without interview outfits land a job.
Anyone with an impending job interview can go and try on one of the outfits at Stroud Library.
Council leader Catherine Braun said: "We hope people will find it useful."
The clothes are available for anyone trying to find work, all items are adult size, and are clean and ready to wear and can be kept afterwards.
Job centres have been informed and are signposting jobseekers to the library.
Each item has a QR code which can be used to leave feedback about the scheme.
Ms Braun said it's about making people feel confident, and "has come at a time when many people are struggling with the cost of living."
The scheme also tackles textile waste and is supported by Gloucestershire Recycles "Wear not Waste" campaign.
It wants people to reduce the amount of waste produced by the industry by reusing and re-wearing old clothes.
According to Gloucestershire Recycles, the fashion industry globally is responsible for 10 per cent of the world's carbon emissions, creating 92 million tonnes of waste every year.
If the pilot project proves successful, it will be extended across Gloucestershire and other companies will be invited to donate.
