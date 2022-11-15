Man admits killing parents in Gloucestershire homes
- Published
A man has admitted stabbing both his parents to death while he was in the grip of mental illness.
William Warrington, 40, of St George's Street, Cheltenham, pleaded guilty to killing Clive Warrington, 67, and Valerie Warrington, 73.
The divorced pair were found dead on 2 March at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire, 15 miles (24km) apart.
The body of Mr Warrington, a builder, was found at Sherborne Place in Cheltenham, Bristol Crown Court heard.
His former wife, 73, was found dead at a property in Whiteshoots Hill, Bourton-on-the-Water.
Warrington had denied murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility on Tuesday, after the lesser charge was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.
