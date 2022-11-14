Man charged with Stroud woman's murder after body found in flat
A man has been charged on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a flat.
The victim, 40-year-old Emma Potter, was found dead by officers at her home in Chapel Street, Stroud, on 4 November after concerns from neighbours.
Joe Rankin, 33, of Langtoft Road, Stroud, has been charged with her murder and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Ms Potter's body is believed to have been undiscovered for some time.
Her death was initially being treated as unexplained, but the results of a post-mortem examination led to a murder investigation being opened by Gloucestershire Police.
The Major Crime Investigation Team said it was keen to hear from anyone with relevant information which could assist.
