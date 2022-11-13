Police given more time to question Stroud murder suspect
Police have been given more time to question a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat.
Her body was discovered in Chapel Street, Stroud, on 4 November after concerns were raised by neighbours.
Officers were granted an extra 36 hours to question a man who was arrested on Thursday.
A second man and a woman, from Stroud, who were arrested on Friday have been released without charge.
The woman's death was initially treated as unexplained, but results of a post-mortem examination led to a murder investigation being launched, Gloucestershire Police said.
Officers have until later on Sunday to continue questioning the arrested man, after being granted the extension on Saturday.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
