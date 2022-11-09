Cost of living: Schools in 'bleak' situation due to rising bills
- Published
Headteachers say they are facing difficult decisions over their budgets in the midst of rising costs.
Schools and colleges are facing the prospect of making significant cuts, say the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL).
Staff at one Gloucestershire school say they are "struggling" to make their buildings more energy efficient.
The Department for Education said it understands the challenges and is providing £53.8bn in core funding.
Rising costs of staffing, energy bills and food are among the reasons schools are struggling with their finances.
An ASCL survey of headteachers in October found many were considering reducing teaching and support staff, and increasing class sizes.
"I think this is far bleaker than anything we have seen before," said general secretary Geoff Barton.
"There are people who have been around the block in education who are saying to us, this is devastating I can't do this job anymore because the impact it's going to have on children and young people and the quality of education.
"I think we're at an incredibly critical point. I've never seen anything like this in my 32 years in education," he added.
William Smith, who runs the Greenshaw Learning Trust, which has 24 schools nationwide, including four in Gloucestershire, said there was no doubt about the pressure schools were under.
"There absolutely are significant cost pressures, predominantly from increased staffing and energy costs across all educational settings in the country.
"I know a number are in significant difficulty. We've been fortunate in one sense in that we are a larger organisation. We've built up fairly significant reserves that have put is in a strong position.
"To be able to absorb them [costs] as a small trust or school is much more difficult."
'It's a struggle'
Steve Brady CEO of the Forest of Dean Trust, which looks after Dene Magna School and Drybrook School, said many of the pressures facing schools mirrored those of everyday life.
"It won't surprise people to hear schools are not the most energy-efficient buildings and we run our own catering so those costs have gone up a lot.
"The main building is from 1930 so we've worked hard to make it efficient but it's a struggle that most rural schools will be facing heading into the winter."
Headteacher of the Cotswold School in Bourton-on-the-Water, Will Morgan, questioned how teams could support "the most vulnerable pupils in our school when the only way we can do this is to cut everything".
"If this continues we would have to cut everything other than core teaching, and those are the children (most vulnerable) that will be damaged," added Mr Morgan.
A Department for Education spokesperson said the £53.8bn in core funding included a cash increase of £4bn for this financial year which is a 7% increase per pupil.
"All schools will benefit from the Energy Bill Relief Scheme, reducing how much they need to spend on their energy and giving them greater certainty over their budgets over the winter months.
"We are also providing schools with tools and information to help get the best value for money from their resources," the spokesperson added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk