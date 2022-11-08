Cirencester patient may have bitten oxygen tube, inquest told
- Published
A 19-year-old who died following a routine neck operation may have bitten her oxygen tube, an inquest has heard.
Jasmine Hill, from Cirencester, suffered a cardiac arrest in September 2020 during treatment for a suspected wound infection after a thyroidectomy at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
A report commissioned by lawyers acting for her family suggested the tube was "squashed by the wheel of a trolley".
But doctors treating her say the tube would not have been left on the floor.
An inquest at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court heard that at one point a monitor connected to Jasmine recorded a "complete drop off" of oxygen for about 30 seconds.
The drop indicated a potential blockage of a tube.
But Dr Henry Murdoch, a consultant anaesthetist at Gloucestershire Royal, said he had inspected the oxygen circuit himself.
Dr Murdoch told the court: "There was nothing to suggest anything unusual. I didn't see anything that raised concern."
He explained he had attached a water circuit to the ventilator - a system to isolate the tubing from the ventilator to check that there was not a problem - and found it was working correctly.
Dr Murdoch said the team were "desperately" trying to get oxygen into Miss Hill, adding they were also battling pulmonary edema, where a patient's lungs start to fill with fluid.
"We were using high pressures to get air into Jasmine, but it wasn't improving things," he said.
When asked about the drop in pressure, Dr Murdoch said the data indicated the blockage was likely to be within the tube inside the patient, rather than outside her body.
"It is possible that the tube was bitten by Jasmine, it could have been compromised - that could have caused negative pressure, which then could have caused the pulmonary edema," he said.
"However, when we removed the tube there was no damage to the endotracheal tube."
The inquest, which is due to conclude on Wednesday, continues.