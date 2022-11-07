Police inquiry over box of faeces left at MP Siobhan Baillie's office
Police have launched an investigation after a box containing faeces was left outside an MP's constituency office.
The box, which had a derogatory message written on the inside, was found outside of MP Siobhan Baillie's office, in Stroud, on Wednesday at 13:30 GMT.
Ms Baillie said that it was "the latest in many attempts to intimidate and harass herself and staff".
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said they were "taking the incident of harassment seriously".
"We are investigating an allegation of harassment after an offensive item was left outside Ms Baillie's constituency office," the force added.
Conservative MP for Stroud, Ms Baillie, said she found it "difficult to understand" the perpetrator's motivation.
"There are plenty of ways to make a point about politics or governments without resorting to putting excrement in a box," she said.
"Because of the nastiness we face, decent people are thinking twice about standing for public office."
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
It is not the first time she has been targeted.
Following the birth of her daughter in May 2020, Ms Bailie's office said she had received a "number of abusive emails, calls and social media posts" that criticised her for legally taking maternity leave.