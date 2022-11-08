M5 bridge closure affecting access to Cheltenham charity
- Published
A motorway bridge has been closed for refurbishment, affecting access to a local charity.
Parts of Bamfurlong Lane bridge over the M5 in Cheltenham have "deteriorated significantly" over the years, National Highways South West said.
The bridge will stay shut to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists for around 13 months.
The closure is affecting travel to the Butterfly Garden, a charity for disabled people and students.
Chris Evans, chairman of the charity, said the closure meant there was nowhere safe to drop off service users nearby as access to the local bus stop had been lost.
The pavement leading to the Butterfly Garden has also been closed as part of the closure.
'Nonsense'
"The idea of sending students along a lane with no pavement is nonsense," Mr Evans said.
As a temporary solution, volunteers are shuttling students to the Cheltenham Park and Ride at Arle Court so they can use the 99 Cheltenham to Gloucester Royal Hospital shuttle bus.
As well as the structural works, National Highways will also inspect the bridge's cables.
The closure will be in place for about 13 months, depending on findings following concrete demolition.
A local diversion route via the B4063 has been agreed with Gloucestershire County Council.
This story was based on an interview by Paddy Tracey on BBC Radio Gloucestershire.
