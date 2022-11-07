Motorcyclist dies in collision with car near Nympsfield
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car.
The collision, involving a motorbike and a red Volvo car, happened on the B4066 near Nympsfield, Gloucestershire, at around 14:40 GMT on Sunday.
The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene and their next of kin have been informed.
Officers from Gloucestershire Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage to come forward.
