Cheltenham lap dancing nights opposite church get go ahead
- Published
Plans for lap dancing events during the week of a major horse racing festival will go ahead despite objection from locals.
Cheltenham Borough Council has granted permission for a bar on Cambray Place to hold up to six overnight events during the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.
The venue will be situated opposite Cambray Baptist Church and a nearby nursery, which have both objected.
The plans have received a total of 26 written objections from locals.
The nursery is concerned lap dancing customers will still be in the area when children are being dropped off in the mornings.
The licence was approved by four votes to one at a Cheltenham Borough Council Licensing Committee on Wednesday.
Performances can run between 20:00 and 05:00 GMT each night during the Race Week in March.
By law, "infrequent" sexual entertainment performances are allowed to take place in England without a license.
Chairman of the licencing sub-committee, Dr David Willingham, said the council has a duty to abide by this law.
"Ultimately, if you feel the the law needs to change, you need to write to your MP," Dr Willingham said.
The events will be held in a new four-floor bar called Ginstillery, which used to house The Wild Beer Co.
The license has been granted to Red Apple Associates - which has previously run lap dancing events at the 2pigs Club on Church Street.
Pastor's fears
Alwyn Barry is the senior pastor at Cambray Baptist Church, which regularly hosts youth clubs which run into the evening.
He is worried the lap dancing events will give the area a bad reputation and on-street publicity and leaflet distribution will affect those coming into the church.
Dancer Amelie (not her real name) performed at the 2Pigs venue and previously said performers should be entitled to regulation to keep them safe.
She said people who opposed licences were "removing the option for workers to do those jobs safely" and shows would continue to take place whether they were licenced or not.
Red Apple Associates and Ginstillery have been approached for comment.