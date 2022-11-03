Five people arrested after silver and gold burglary in the Cotswolds
- Published
Five people have been arrested after £100,000 worth of silver and gold was stolen during a burglary.
Police were called to Mickleton Antiques near Chipping Campden on 17 October after offenders removed an alarm system before gaining entry to the shop and leaving with multiple items of jewellery.
Officers made the arrests on Thursday after searching properties in Cheltenham, Churchdown and Gloucester.
Four men and a woman remain in custody.
A 41-year-old man from Churchdown, a 38-year-old woman from Gloucester, a 33-year-old man from Cheltenham, a 21-year-old man from Cheltenham and an 18-year-old man from Cheltenham were all arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Acting Ch Insp Marcus Forbes-George, from Gloucestershire Police, said: "We've been working tirelessly since the burglary was reported to us, as brazen crimes like this will not be tolerated here in Gloucestershire.
"Crimes like these have a massive impact on victims and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice."
Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the burglary, saw suspicious activity in the area or who has information which could assist the investigation to make contact.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk