Coleford sex attacker hunted after woman assaulted
A man who grabbed a woman and attempted to put his hands down her trousers is being hunted by police.
The victim was attacked as she went shopping on South Road in Coleford, at about 16:00 BST on Sunday.
After being grabbed, the woman kicked the man and he made off in the direction of Broadwell crossroads.
Gloucestershire Police have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they search for the attacker.
The man was described as white, aged in his late 20s, with short brown hair and a clean-shaven face. He was wearing a green or khaki jacket, black trousers and grey trainers.
Anyone who can help is asked to complete an online form or call the police on 101, or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
