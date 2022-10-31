Police warn Lydney pet owners over illegal traps
A cat may have to have its leg amputated after it became caught in an illegal trap.
Belle was found in a gin trap near her home in the Harrison Way area of Lydney, Gloucestershire Police said.
The traps were banned in 1958 because of the "horrific" injuries they cause to animals, the force said.
It has warned other pet owners in the area to be vigilant and asked for anyone with information to contact officers.
Belle managed to crawl home on 26 October, with the trap still attached, and has been seen by a vet but there remains a chance she could lose her leg, said police.
PC Cath McDay, from the Rural Crime Team, said: "To witness a pet in this situation is horrific - no one should have to go through this as a result of a careless person who has set a trap illegally - for whatever the intended purpose.
"This style of trap is used to catch an animal by its leg or head using spring-operated jaws with teeth and the injuries they cause can be horrific.
"Not only is setting a gin trap an offence, and one we take seriously, there are further offences which have been committed as a result of the suffering that has been caused to Belle."