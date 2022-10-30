Homes on former Gloucester RAF site set to be approved
Plans to build 150 homes on a former RAF base are set to be approved.
Vistry Homes Ltd wants permission from Gloucester City Council to develop 14.3 acres of land north of Rudloe Drive in Quedgeley.
The site forms part of the wider former RAF Quedgeley base that has been substantially redeveloped.
The scheme includes a mixture of 120 open market and 30 affordable homes - outline permission to develop the site was granted in July 2021.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the site would also have two acres of public open space, including a football pitch with a sheltered dug out and a play area.
The current plans focus on access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the 150 homes, public open space and infrastructure.
Various alterations to the layout and design of the application have been made in a bid to overcome design concerns.
Officers have recommended approving the scheme subject to conditions and said the proposals were consistent with planning policies.
Councillors are set to consider the proposals at a meeting on 1 November.
