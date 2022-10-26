Elderly woman hit by car in Cheltenham town centre
An elderly woman had to be taken to hospital after being hit by a car.
The collision happened on Clarence Street in Cheltenham on 21 October at around 09:45 BST.
Gloucestershire Police said the woman suffered a leg injury and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
Anyone who saw the collision or may have dashcam footage of it has been asked to contact the force.
