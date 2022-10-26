Gloucestershire specialist gynaecology unit reopens
- Published
A dedicated gynaecology unit has reopened at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital after closing in the pandemic.
Based on ward 9a it offers specialist care for women's reproductive health.
An Emergency Gynaecology Admissions Unit has also opened and operates from 08:00 to 20:30, seven days per week.
Becky Hutchinson, a matron for gynaecology and fertility services, said: "Restoring the specialist gynaecology unit is wonderful news for all of us working in women's health."
"In particular, we're hoping to provide compassionate, dedicated support for people who are experiencing miscarriage who attend our Emergency Department at GRH at what is a devastating time in their lives," she added.
Chief Executive Deborah Lee said: "It has taken us longer than we would have liked to restore this ward to its pre-pandemic status, but I am delighted that women in Gloucestershire who are facing a range of gynaecological issues can now expect to receive the highest standard of care and treatment in a dedicated ward staffed by specialist nurses."