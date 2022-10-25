Child, 4, hit in face by falling stone on M5
A child has been hit in the face by a large piece of stone that fell from a vehicle on the motorway.
The stone was being transported by a vehicle travelling northbound along the M5, close to junction eight for Upper Strensham at 16:10 BST on Sunday.
It fell off the back of the transporter and bounced onto another vehicle then smashed into a rear passenger window.
The four-year-old was travelling in a blue BMW and required hospital treatment, police said.
Other large pieces of stone also fell onto the carriageway.
Police want to hear from anyone who might have dashcam footage.
