A419 crash: Driver jailed after Vespa rider has leg amputated
A man has been jailed for a crash which led to a scooter rider having his leg amputated.
Brooke Purdon, of Garden Suburb, Dursley, Gloucestershire, was driving a VW Golf with several defects on the A419 near Cirencester on 22 January.
Bristol Crown Court heard the 39-year-old lost control and crashed into 57-year-old Stephen Tedford.
Purdon admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for two years and six months.
In a victim impact statement which was read in court on Wednesday, Mr Tedford spoke about how his life was changed by the incident.
"I remain mostly wheelchair bound as the prosthetic leg I've been provided is completely unsuitable for me and the type of amputation I've had," he said.
"Using this leg for anything more than a few minutes leaves the scar tissue on my stump blistered and bleeding and open to infection so I've been advised not to use it too much.
"Life as a disabled man in his late 50s is hard, wearing and very frustrating."
Mr Tedford was on a Piaggio Vespa scooter travelling in the opposite direction to Purdon when the driver crashed into him.
The 57-year-old sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by air ambulance.
"He was operated on and nearly lost his life to toxic shock syndrome caused by an open fracture to his leg," a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said.
His lower right leg could not be saved and it had to be amputated below the knee.
The spokesperson continued: "Purdon's driving was described by other motorists as being erratic with him swerving and crossing the central line on multiple occasions in the lead up to the collision."
Purdon was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash, the court heard.
