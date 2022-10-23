Cheltenham couple marry at care home after 42 years together
- Published
An elderly couple have finally married after being in a relationship for 42 years.
Jim Hawkins, 81, and Lynne 64, married at The Orders of St John Care Trust home, Grevill House, in Cheltenham, in front of friends, relatives and staff.
Mr Hawkins said no when Lynne proposed to him early on in their relationship - but this year he agreed to tie the knot.
"I'm ready, and I'm getting on a bit," he said.
Mr Hawkins suffers with dementia, and his wife, Lynne, is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.
"It means the world to us both to finally be married for our remaining time together, " said Lynne.
Mr & Mrs Hawkins met when they lived on the same road in Bourton-on-the-Water.
Their first date took place in the local pub, and they went on to live in Fairview, Cheltenham, where they brought up their only son, James.
But as Jim's care needs increased with dementia, he moved into Grevill House.
"Lynne has also suffered health issues and is currently undergoing treatment for cancer," said a spokesperson for the care home.
"Despite these challenges, the couple were determined to get married, and employees at the care home launched a Just Giving page to help raise funds for the wedding."
Lynne described the secret to their long relationship as "friendship and love through thick and thin".
"And we have been through thick and thin!" she added.
The wedding cake and refreshments were made by the home's catering team and other team members organised the decorations and drinks for the toast.
Su Heller, home manager, said: "It has been an absolute privilege to support the couple with plans for their wedding day.
"Everyone here is thrilled to see this declaration of their love and affection for each other.
"Even in the later stage of life, love and romance can thrive."
