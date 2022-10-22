Fears over Cheltenham winter deaths prompt council debate
Some residents could "freeze to death" this winter due to rising energy costs, civic leaders have said.
Cheltenham Borough Council and other organisations are working to help the most vulnerable and businesses reduce energy bills and cut carbon emissions.
But the council's energy partner said it feared about 25 per cent of people in the town were heading towards fuel poverty.
Severn Wye Energy Agency (SWEA) said it equated to about 14,000 households.
"Fuel poverty is horrendous," deputy leader Peter Jeffries, (Lib Dem), told the full council meeting.
"In Cheltenham, I'm sure we will do what we can, above and beyond what we are already doing," he added.
"I know we will do what we can for vulnerable people. And yes, there are going to be deaths this winter.
"Right now, people are taking all kinds of drastic measures to reduce their fuel consumption. In some households it's going to be uncomfortable.
"The sliding scale on that goes down to, whether you're a single person, family or pensioner, when that sun goes down, you put some more clothes on and get in your bed because otherwise you will freeze."
Councillor Wendy Flynn (Green), put forward a motion requesting further urgent action, and said: "With the winter fast approaching, now is the time to act before we are too late.
"This council is already doing much to help people. There will be deaths this winter because we don't have time to kick it into the long grass of overview and scrutiny again."
Conservative councillor Tim Harman thanked the Greens for their motion and said its spirit was right but his group could not support it and said the issue should be dealt with by the overview and scrutiny committee.
He added the crisis was being fuelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Councillors voted to approve the motion, amended by the Liberal Democrats, with 28 councillors in favour, five abstentions and two opposed to it.
The overview and scrutiny committee will now review fuel poverty issues and the support the council provides to the most deprived communities.
The council has partnered with SWEA to share energy 101 - tips for an energy efficient lifestyle, including top 10 tips for energy saving in the home.
