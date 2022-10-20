TV chef Tom Kerridge joins free school meal campaign
TV chef Tom Kerridge is backing calls for free school meals to be extended to all primary school children.
Campaigners say 800,000 children living on universal credit do not qualify for free school meals because of strict eligibility rules in England.
Mr Kerridge, who grew up on a Gloucester council estate, said food was important for education.
The government said it previously expanded access to free school meals but would keep the rules under review,
Mr Kerridge's parents divorced when he was 11 and his mother held down several jobs while moving the family around several housing estates.
"I'm very proud of what my mum managed to do but many evenings I would be cooking tea for myself and my brother. That doesn't make it right.
"As one of the richest societies in Europe we should be in a place where we aren't having to answer these questions," he told BBC Points West.
If families are on universal credit, their household income must be less than £7,400 a year (after tax and not including any benefits) to be eligible for free school meals.
Mr Kerridge said children who are fed and hydrated are "more likely to be in a position for learning".
He added: "A classroom that is less distracting and less disruptive means it's better learning, better education for everyone.
"We know these 800,000 children are from the most vulnerable in society," added the chef.
The Feed the Future campaign to extend school meals is also backed by teaching organisations and chefs Jamie Oliver and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.
A government official said: ""We understand that families are facing cost pressures due to international events driving up inflation and global energy prices. This is why we are providing over £37bn to help households with the greatest need.
"We have also expanded access to free school meals more than any other government in recent decades, which currently reaches 1.9 million children, and our national school breakfast programme supports schools by providing free breakfasts to children in schools in disadvantaged areas."
