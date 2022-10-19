Man arrested after women report being propositioned
A man has been arrested after reports of women being sexually propositioned on a canal towpath in Quedgeley.
Six women reported being approached by a man on Monday. He showed them a note asking them to indecently expose themselves.
A man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and public order offences on Tuesday.
It followed officers attending reports of a man naked from the waist down in Edge.
The first incident is said to have happened at around 13:15 BST on Monday, when an individual approached a lone woman walking her dog.
She said he showed her a notebook with the message written on it.
Another five women came forward with similar allegations, Gloucestershire Police said.
The arrested man, of no fixed address, remains in police custody.
Investigators are keen to hear from anyone else who may have seen the man on the canal towpath on Monday.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.
