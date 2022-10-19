Christmas feasts help 'build' Stroud's community spirit
A social enterprise is aiming to build "community spirit" by urging people to hold Christmas feasts in Stroud.
The Long Table has created a free pack containing everything from invitation templates to the recipes needed to host an event.
Founder Tom Herbert said he hoped that thousands of people would take part in this year's The Longest Table initiative - which begins next month.
He said "awesome" things happen when people come together.
"Firstly and most importantly we want to see as many people eating together as possible," he added.
"It is basically about gathering people together. Awesome things happen when people come together.
"We believe this helps people to have a reason for having a date in the diary - whether at home, school, or at a club - we have created a pack that makes it easier and more delicious to have a feast."
Anyone can sign up for The Longest Table pack until Friday for the event - which runs from Friday, 9 December to Sunday, 18 December.
Mr Herbert - who founded the social enterprise in Brimscombe Mill in February 2018 - said he hoped that thousands of people would take part.
It is the fourth time it is due to take place and he said with the ongoing cost of living crisis, community was more important than ever.
The baker - who once starred in Channel 4 show The Fabulous Baker Brothers - said the initiative was about "building community" especially "in these hard months ahead we are going to need people more than ever".
Signing up for the pack is free and people can donate any money raised to The Long Table - which it will use to help feed people in Stroud, he said.
"If people are able to do the fundraiser we would be glad for any funds. The more comes in the more we can make stuff happen."