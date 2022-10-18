Library offers warm space during the colder months
A Gloucestershire library is the latest place to provide a so-called "warm space" for those struggling with heating bills.
Fairford Town Council is offering the venue to give people a cosy place to spend time in during the colder months.
Visitors can also take advantage of free WiFi and hot drinks during the library's opening hours.
Gloucester City Council has also pledged to provide places to stay warm and access services.
Fairford Town Mayor, Councillor Steve Boulton said: "I hope that residents can come together for a friendly chat, in relaxing and social spaces, and experience the warmth that comes from living in our community."
The town's community centre will also be open Monday to Friday 09:00 - 14:00 to help people with energy bills and offer advice on money worries.
Last month the government announced extra measures that will limit energy bill rises for all households for two years.
Households are also automatically getting a one-off £400 discount on their fuel bills this month.
However, a rise in the energy price cap on 1 October will see people not on fixed tariffs paying more at a time energy usage rises as temperatures drop.
Gloucester City Council's scheme would welcome those unable to afford to heat their homes, and venues could include council-owned premises and community buildings, as well as churches and places of religious worship.
'The council's responsibility'
Councillor Tree Chambers-Dubus, who put forward the motion, said it was "the council's responsibility".
She added: "With something like this, it's really important we can do the best for the people.
Bristol City Council has already encouraged businesses and public buildings to offer warmth, with many of the spaces also offering services like financial advice and homework support.
