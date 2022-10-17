Man in court accused of raping woman in Cotswold hotel
A 55-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in a Cotswold hotel room.
Wayne Smart, of no fixed address, faces six charges of rape and one of sexual assault against a woman between 11 and 14 October.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place in the village of Woodchester in Gloucestershire.
Mr Smart appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Saturday where he was remanded in custody.
He is also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm on the same woman.
He will next appear for a hearing at Gloucester Crown Court on 11 November.
