Gloucestershire police charge man with multiple counts of rape
- Published
A 55-year-old man from Gloucestershire has been charged with multiple counts of rape.
Wayne Smart, of no fixed abode, was arrested on 13 October after a woman contacted the police to allege she had been raped in a hotel room in Woodchester, near Stroud.
Mr Smart will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Saturday to face the charges.
He has been charged with six offences of rape and one of sexual assault.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said Mr Smart had also been charged with one count of causing actual bodily harm.
"Officers would still like to hear from anyone with additional information which could help the investigation," they added.
Gloucestershire Police Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Detective Sergeant Faye Satchwell-Bennett said: "We wish to reassure the community of Stroud that we are investigating this incident fully and we are not looking for anybody else in connection with these crimes."
