James Taplin released from Hewell Prison by accident
- Published
A man who was released from jail by accident is being hunted by police.
James Taplin of Cinderford, Glos, was remanded in custody by magistrates in September on charges of aggravated burglary and malicious wounding.
He was due at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, but his solicitor said he had "apparently been released in error".
The judge, Recorder Don Tait, issued a warrant for his arrest, adding: "He is probably enjoying his ill-gotten freedom then, isn't he?"
Mr Taplin, 24, was being held at Hewell Prison in Worcestershire.
He was remanded in custody after appearing at Cheltenham Magistrate's Court on Saturday, 24 September, following an incident in Coleford two days earlier.
At Gloucester Crown Court, Mr Taplin's solicitor, Sarah Jenkins, said that since his unexpected release, he had been in touch with her firm to let them know what had happened - but there had been no contact from him since.
"He is still unlawfully at large at the moment, albeit that seems to have been a prison error rather than his own doing".
She doubted, however, whether he had "the means or wherewithal" to have gone far from his home territory, the Forest of Dean.
Gloucestershire Police say Mr Taplin was last seen near the Angel Hotel in Coleford on 3 October.
